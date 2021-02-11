We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has launched a new podcast without wife Meghan Markle.

It comes after the pair launched their own podcast Archewell Audio in December.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is set to record six podcasts without wife Meghan Markle as part of his involvement with the Invictus Games foundation.

It comes after his son Archie revealed his adorable American accent on Harry and Meghan’s podcast at the end of December.

Now Harry, who sadly confirmed the Invictus games were cancelled, has decided to launch his own podcast, without Meghan, but is based on a project very close to his heart.

Harry, 36, announced the foundation – originally set up for injured and wounded service personnel in 2014 – will provide guidance on supporting the physical, mental, and social wellbeing of medical workers and other staff during and after the devastating pandemic.

And in order to make the advice accessible, it will be put across as part of six podcasts – each with different themes aimed at helping inspire and support NHS workers.

Speaking about the podcast, its patron Prince Harry said, “For a year now, NHS workers have been engaged in a new kind of battle. They have consistently set-aside their own physical and emotional health in the service of others. With this ongoing project, we know that the NHS and Invictus communities will learn from each other, support each other, and lead conversations that everyone can draw from.

He added, “It is from these shared experiences I hope people can find strength, compassion, and understanding, and the inspiration they need for their own recovery and resilience.”

Among the guests confirmed to join Harry on the podcasts is Harry’s friend and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant JJ Chalmers and Harry made a surprise appearance on Strictly.

Plus Emanuel Ansah (Manny), a commonwealth soldier from the Royal Army Medical Corporation, Ibrah Ali (Ibi) who joined the British Army completing operational tours in Iraq, David Wiseman who served in the Infantry in both Iraq and Afghanistan, Dave Henson with operational service in the Royal Engineers and Ellie Marks, from the US Army.

Prerana Issar, Chief People Officer for NHS England and NHS Improvement said, “This partnership offers practical support to further complement the already extensive help available for our hard-working staff from the mental health hotline exclusively for NHS workers, through to access to health and wellbeing apps which thousands of staff have already benefitted from.”