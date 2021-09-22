We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be preparing to bring their son Archie and newborn daughter Lilibet to the UK for Christmas with the royal family, a royal expert has predicted.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t spent Christmas with the royals in the UK since 2019, when they joined the Queen and the rest of The Firm for a classic monarchy Christmas at the Sandringham Estate.

Shortly after their last Sandringham Christmas, Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals and moving across the pond with their son Archie.

Having settled in their new LA home, the pair have not returned to England together since the move. Meanwhile Harry has been home twice, for Prince Philip’s funeral in April and for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s memorial statue in July.

Harry and Meg are also now parents to their new daughter, baby Lilibet, who has never been to the UK to visit her royal roots.

Now, a royal biographer has predicted that the Sussexes may make their way back to Blighty for the festive season, to enjoy the iconic Sandringham Christmas.

Journalist and royal pro Katie Nicholl explained, “When Harry and Meghan left, they made it clear they didn’t want to give up their home in Britain. They still have Frogmore Cottage and their plan was to come back to the UK.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she added, “Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity. There may be a softening, which could pave the way for a healing of the family rift.”

Of course, due to the pandemic, Christmas 2021 is hoped to be a huge festive reunion for families across the UK and the royals will likely be no different.

The monarchy last came together as one in heartbreaking circumstances, attending Prince Philip’s send off at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.

A Sandringham Christmas could be the perfect chance for Harry and Meghan to rebuild bridges with their royal relatives, join together in happiness with the family and introduce baby Lilibet to the likes of Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Queen.

“It’s certainly what the Queen wants. Prince Charles would like to see his grandchildren. A meet-up suggests they hope to move on and sort things out,” Katie continued.