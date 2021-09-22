Fans praise ‘brave’ Kate Middleton for ‘showing no fear’ in epic new video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans are praising Kate Middleton for being so 'down to earth' and 'brave' at her latest royal engagement which saw her cycling and abseiling alongside RAF Air Cadets.



This is one of the many royal engagements Kate has undertaken this year, and one of the many organisations the royal family supports. She and Prince William are thought to be receiving higher roles and taking on more responsibility as they prepare to become leaders of the Firm in coming years.

In a video montage shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram page, Kate can be seen chatting happily with the Air Cadets, and throwing herself into all the activities, even abseiling down the side of a rock face, admitting it was “very cool” when she reached the bottom.

Kate even shared a glimpse of her cheeky sense of humour, joking “What could go wrong?” as she began cycling through the rocky terrain of the woods.

The post was captioned, ‘Acting member of the Air Cadets today! 🚴‍♀️ 🧗 Having re-opened the RAF Air Cadets’ Windermere Training Centre here in the lake district, The Duchess joined a group of Air Cadets to test the outdoor terrain!

‘These outdoor activities, alongside various other training, allows them to build their confidence and leadership skills for future years.’

Fans loved seeing Kate’s adventurous side, with the comment section being bombarded with words from those in awe of the future Queen Consort.

One wrote, ‘So engaging for the cadets! Absolutely love how down to earth the Duchess is!’

Another wrote, ‘Looks like fun from afar for me. I’m not that brave, but yay for the Duchess! ❤️’

And a third said, ‘❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌love how she handles her royal obligations very well. She is so down to earth and sporty.’

‘Brave, kind and beautiful. Well done Duchess Catherine,’ one more chipped in to say.