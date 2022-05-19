Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘isolation’ as they mark huge milestone

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating four years since their 2018 wedding day today, with royal experts predicting they’ll keep things private and lowkey.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in Windsor surrounded by A-listers and the royal family four years ago.

The Duke and Duchess are expected to prioritise their children and to spend their special day alone as a family, with a royal expert pointing out that they are far more ‘isolated’ now than they were when they tied the knot.

This royal news comes after it was revealed Prince Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet are set to miss out during their UK visit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in a fairy-tale ceremony at St George’s Chapel, but the years since have been tainted with rocky times for the pair.

The couple decided to step down as senior members of The Firm in 2020 and later did a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, sharing details of the hardships they faced while in the royal spotlight.

The Duke and Duchess are expected to return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, however it’s been predicted they will mainly attend private events in order to remove focus from ‘drama’ and keep attention on the Queen.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are anticipated to enjoy their special day as a family alone, according to Royal expert Duncan Larcombe.

“It’s amazing really that four years ago there were nearly two billion people watching as they got married in the wonderful fanfare,” Duncan said.

“And here they are four years on very, very isolated. Meghan isn’t speaking to anyone in her family apart from her mum. And we know that Harry is a logger heads with a lot of his family.”

While the Sussexes’ struggles have brought them closer together, they are believed to have developed a “us against the world” mindset. Last year, the Duke and Duchess opted to honour the occasion by showing their generosity and inviting the rest of the world to join them in a charity event.

Marking their anniversary in a statement on Archewell’s website, the couple penned, “In support of India, Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen are focusing on the long-term needs of local communities.

“The Mumbai location will be the third in a series of four Community Relief Centers that our organizations have committed to develop in regions of the world disproportionately affected by natural disaster.”