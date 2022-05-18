We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to make decisions to ensure focus remains on the Queen when they return to the UK for her Platinum Jubilee next month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make their long-awaited return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the first weekend of June, but it’s been confirmed they won’t join Her Majesty on the balcony for the Trooping the Colour parade.

The Sussexes, who are set to bring Archie and Lilibet back to London with them, are reportedly preparing to keep a low profile throughout the weekend’s celebrations and won’t be seen too much, in order to keep attention on the Queen.

According to royal expert, Christine Ross, Harry and Meghan are mainly planning to celebrate privately with the Queen, in order to deflect attention away from them, amid reports of an ongoing conflict between the pair and some members of The Firm, following their departure from royal life in 2020.

Christine, who co-hosts the Royally Us podcast, explained that the couple are focussing on making sure the big weekend is all about the Queen and her 70 years on the throne, while also being involved in the royal family unit.

“Meghan and Harry will be there for the celebrations,” Ross says. “I think that they will mostly take part in private celebrations. I don’t think we’re going to see them very much, to be honest. But they’re there, they’re part of the family, but they’re not taking away from the story,” she said.

She added that while Meghan and Harry will spark a reaction of some sort no matter how they play things during the Jubilee, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do their best to make sure the world isn’t talking about them.

“If they didn’t go, the story would be they’re not allowed to go. But, and if they were there and they were front and centre on the balcony again, they would be the main headlines.

“I feel like we’re going to see a lot of decisions in the next couple of weeks that are really forcing a redirection of the conversation to the Queen. All of this is about the Queen. It’s not about the drama with Harry and Meghan. It’s not about the drama with Andrew.”