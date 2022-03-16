We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan are believed to have been made stronger by the troubles they’ve faced as a couple, with royal experts claiming “it’s Harry and Meghan against the world”.

The couple stepped back from the royal family back in 2020, removing themselves from The Firm.

Since marrying in 2018, Harry and Meghan have been held together by the turmoil they have experienced in recent months.

Following their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced a rift with the royals after officially quitting the royal family and relocating to California.

However, royal experts claim that the Sussexes’ hardships have brought them closer, allowing them to develop an “us against the world” mentality.

Royal author Nigel Cawthorne said, “It’s Harry and Meghan against the world or them against the British establishment.”

Speaking to OK! he added,“But when couples go through a shared problem, it does tend to make them stronger.”

Meanwhile, royal pro Katie Nicholl adds that Harry and Meghan see themselves and their small family, made up of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and baby Lilibet Diana, as a solid team.

“But as Harry said, they are in it together, as a team,” Kate explained.

“When you think about what they’ve turned their backs on, what they’ve given up and particularly the sacrifices Harry has made, it’s just as well they’re such a strong unit because they’ve only really got each other.”