Prince Harry has given a glimpse into his and wife Meghan’s visit with the Queen last week, before jetting off to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have flown from California to Windsor together, for the first time since standing down from their posts as senior royals.

Despite not being able to fly back to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial service last month due to security concerns, the royal couple spent the weekend in Holland for the Invictus Games, a cause close to Harry’s heart.

A spokesman for the couple confirmed the news to OK! that the couple paid a visit to the Queen before heading to the Netherlands for their appearance at the Invictus Games over the weekend. Harry and Meghan stayed tight-lipped about the visit to Windsor, where they were said to have also spent 15 minutes with Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

During his Invictus Games Appearance, Prince Harry shared details of his visit with his beloved grandma, the Queen.

Harry told reporters at the Invictus Games that “it was great to see her”.

Royal experts have described Prince Harry’s decision to skip the memorial ceremony as a “slap in the face” to the Queen and one that will likely leave him with a “lifetime of regret”.

The Queen still “had plenty of messages for team UK” when they met in an unofficial visit at her residence.

Despite the fact that the Queen’s meeting with baby Lillibet is still uncertain, Harry told the BBC on Monday, “She had plenty of messages for Team UK which I have already passed on to most of them. So, it was great to see her. I’m sure she would love to be here if she could.”

According to top royal sources, the meeting with Her Majesty was “very cordial” and the visit was “incredibly warm and good natured”.

A source close to the couple shared, “Harry contacted his father and said he was coming over with Meghan and he wanted to meet. Harry instigated it all. It was an olive branch from Harry and made in an effort to clear the air.

“He made the approach to Charles who was obviously very happy, and accepted.”