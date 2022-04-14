We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William set to ‘rival’ Prince Harry with new podcast appearance just weeks before the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ podcast series launches.

Prince William has surprised fans with new podcast as the 20-minute episode drops on Audiable ahead of Prince Harry’s podcast series.

The Duke of Cambridge has teamed up with Cate Blanchett for Audiable podcast, Climate of Change.

This royal news comes as Lilibet’s christening may be ‘playing a major role’ in Harry and Meghan steering clear of the UK.

Prince William has ‘rivalled’ his estranged brother Prince Harry in a new podcast where he discusses the world’s environmental problems.

The Duke of Cambridge has beaten Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the airwaves weeks before their first Spotify series Archetypes podcast is released later this summer.

Prince William has already sat down with Australian actress Cate Blanchett to discuss the world’s environmental crisis on the Audible podcast, Climate of Change.

As Prince William ‘rivals’ Prince Harry, he isn’t the only member of the Royal Family who is going head to head with the Duke of Sussex as the Queen is releasing her own behind-the-scenes book on royal life ahead of the release of Prince Harry’s explosive memoir.

Meghan is set to talk about daughter Lilibet-Diana in the upcoming series which looks at female stereotypes, in which she vows to investigate “labels that try to hold women back”.

Prince William’s podcast appearance sees him talk about the solutions out there to “protect and repair our planet”. He discusses Earth Shot Prize, his love of the environment and so much more with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy.

Prince William previously revealed son Prince George’s frustrations over littering, he urged that there was ‘no time to waste’ when tackling climate change and he announced a new project with Sir David Attenborough last year.

And after news that Prince William ‘rivals’ Prince Harry fans have praised Prince William’s work. One fan tweeted, “Prince William truly inherited his love for the environment, from his father and grandfather.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that Duchess Camilla was reining in Prince Charles over his ‘ridiculous demands’ ahead of him becoming King.

You can watch Prince William speak in full in the 20 minute podcast below…

Speaking candidly, he also praised his father Prince Charles and grandfather Prince Philip for his appreciation of the natural world.

The father-of-three, to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, said his appreciation of the natural world was “piqued” by his father and grandfather’s “passion” for it, and described boyhood memories of climbing trees, digging ditches and being out in the “wild and the wet”.

He added, “And I think my grandfather, my father, both kind of having a deep passion and interest in this area for many years, has sort of piqued my interest and my curiosity.

“So growing up, I was surrounded by kind of this adventure and this idea of exploring and being out in the garden. I used to spend hours climbing trees, digging ditches and all sorts of things – hiding in dens and all sorts round the garden.

“So I used to love being out in the sort of wild and the wet.”