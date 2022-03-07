We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is reportedly ‘desperate’ to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet in person for the first time, as her first birthday approaches.

A royal author claims that the Queen is “desperate” to meet baby Lilibet for the first time, but the Sussex’s big return to the UK looks uncertain.

The Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, has never met Prince Harry and Meghan’s second child, despite sharing a very special connection with her. Lilibet was named after the Queen’s childhood nickname, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paying tribute to the monarch with their daughter’s name, despite stepping back from the royal family two years ago.

Royal author Brian Hoey, told the Express, “I have heard from people I know within the Royal Household she really would desperately like to see the baby in this way.”

Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly feeling pressure to return to the UK, with Harry determined for his children not to be robbed of royal life.

However, plans have been thrown into disarray, amid a row surrounding Harry’s security requests and continued royal rift. It’s even been claimed that Meghan now has “no plans” to ever return to the UK.

Another royal pro, Tim Bower, has warned that Harry could regret not taking this opportunity to see and introduce his daughter to his grandmother, who has suffered numerous health scares this year – including testing positive for Covid-19 just last month.

Bower told Closer that this decision would be the “ultimate test” for Harry, as “these are milestone moments and, sadly, time is running out”.





He continued, “If they don’t come back soon, and Lilibet doesn’t meet the Queen and Harry doesn’t celebrate her life and reign with her, it could be something he comes to regret forever.”

His father, Prince Charles, has also expressed his incredible sadness over not meeting Lilibet. He is also desperate to meet his granddaughter, even reportedly extending an invitation for the family to stay with him at Clarence House if they choose to return.