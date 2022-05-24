Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show they’re ‘thriving’ with public kiss

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed they’re “thriving” with a public kiss after his recent polo match and fans can’t get enough of this sweet moment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted sharing a kiss after she awarded him the trophy for his polo tournament victory.

Fans were quick to praise the couple’s relaxed approach and suggested they’re living “the way they want” now they’ve moved to LA.

The Royal Family is known for their love of sport and they certainly aren’t afraid to show it! From Kate Middleton sporting rugby gear after becoming Patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, to Prince William cheering from the stands at football matches, they’ve certainly got competitive spirit. But when it comes to royal sports there’s one that particularly stands out for William and Prince Harry – polo!

Both brothers have played over the years and since Harry and Meghan “stepped back” as senior members of The Firm, he’s kept up his passion close to his LA home. On May 22nd he competed in a charity polo match and he and his winning team were awarded the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy by someone very special…

Radiating Hollywood glamour, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a black and white spotted blouse, tailored white shorts and a statement black hat to watch her husband’s winning performance.

Adding a touch of colour to her elegant look, Meghan went for a bold red lip and soon Prince Harry ended up wearing a bit of it too after the royals shared a fairytale-esque kiss after she presented him with his trophy.

This sweet gesture was caught on camera as Meghan wiped away some lipstick from her husband’s cheek. And it’s clear fans can’t get enough of the couple’s candid moment as they suggested it’s a sign they’re truly “thriving” in the US.

One person expressed their delight to see the couple living their best lives as they responded, “Meghan looks amazing!!!! , I Love her outfit. Nice to see this beautiful couple happy and living their life’s the way they want. Congratulations to Prince Harry and his team for winning.”

“How wonderful. Meghan looks stunning and Harry looks as handsome as ever. Thank you for sharing, I love seeing them happy and thriving,” someone else said, echoing this sentiment that the Duke and Duchess are loving their fresh start in California.

“Ugh I love them sm,” a third person wrote. “Meghan wiping her lipstick off him. Harry always knows exactly how to duck in to get the angle to kiss”.

“He’s so happy. So proud to be the husband of this gorgeous woman”, another wrote adoringly.

The Sussexes have been regularly pictured holding hands over the years and also kissed on stage at the recent Invictus Games Opening Ceremony. This combined with their recent display of affection with Harry and Meghan’s polo kiss could be seen to suggest they’re even more comfortable being romantic in public now.

It comes a month after the Duke, who is sixth in the line of succession, admitted he now regards California as “home”. Opening up to Today’s Hoda Kotb he explained, “Home for me now is, for the time being, it’s in the states. And it feels that way as well.”

“We’ve been welcomed with open arms. And it’s got such a great community up in Santa Barbara,” Harry added.