Prince Harry just shared rare new details on baby Lilibet and Archie

Prince Harry just shared rare details about Archie and baby Lilibet as he opened up about being a father of two during a deep chat about mental health and self care.

Prince Harry spoke at the conference in his role as Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp, a mental wellbeing app.

The Duke of Sussex gave a sweet insight into his life as a parent-of-two with Meghan Markle during the chat with Serena Williams and Alexi Robichaux.

The Duke dropped a subtle note about one of his children, hinting that Archie had hit a major milestone – starting school.

He detailed how he maintains his own mental health while talking about mental fitness, saying, “Even if you do have 15 minutes slate of white space, I now put in about half an hour or 45 minutes in the morning when I’m like ‘okay, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one is taking a nap’ there’s a break in our programme.”

Harry also added that his important work surrounding mental health is the most fulfilling thing in his life, adding, “Apart from being a dad!”

Since stepping down from his royal duties, Harry has been a vocal advocate for mental health, suggesting that those who quit their jobs to focus on their mental health should be praised, especially after the pandemic left many people “stuck” in jobs that “didn’t bring joy”.

Prince Harry has been open about his own mental health struggles, talking about his “unresolved trauma” in the documentary The Me You Can’t See, prompting him to admit that he spends his free time trying to better himself.

“It’s either for workouts, taking the dog for a walk, get out into nature, maybe meditate,” he said during a chat about how he keeps his mental wellbeing in check.

Harry also opened up about suffering from burnout during times in his life when he was working too hard, saying he was “literally getting to the very end of everything that I had, any fuel or any steam in the engine just like I was burning the candle at both ends”.

“And it was like ‘boom’, that is when you are forced to look inside yourself, because with everything else around you seemingly, you feel as though it’s working against you, the only way that you could really combat it.”