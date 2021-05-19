Prince Harry documentary: Where to watch his new series with Oprah about mental health

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans can look forward to a new Prince Harry documentary series premiering this month.

The Duke of Sussex has continued to use his platform for good since stepping back as a senior royal in 2020. Shining a light on issues important to him and humankind.

Harry’s latest solo move sees him team up with superstar – and host of that televised Harry and Meghan interview – Oprah Winfrey. Together they will shine a light on mental health, in a new series that holds a personal connection for the prince.

The documentary show will delve into Prince Harry’s ‘unresolved trauma’ and the mental challenge he faced after losing his mother at such a young age. With a clip from Diana’s funeral making it into the series’ trailer.

What is the new Prince Harry documentary with Oprah Winfrey?

Prince Harry has teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to host the new documentary series titled The Me You Can’t See.

The show focuses on mental health and sees the two open up about their own emotional struggles, including Harry’s pain and suffering as a child. In addition, the series will also focus on stories of other people’s mental health experiences across the world.

The series’s synopsis says that it hopes to give “a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding and compassion. It’s about people, our experiences, and why we feel the way that we do.”

The documentary promises honest interviews with other high-profile figures too. With Lady Gaga and American actress Glenn Close spotted in the promotional trailer.

They are thought to be two of 14 experts and organisations who will “shed light on different pathways to treatment”.

Oprah and Prince Harry, otherwise known as the Duke of Sussex, are also keen to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

“What words have you heard around mental health?” Harry asks Oprah in the trailer. Adding “crazy” is one term he’s heard.

“Lost it, can’t keep it together,” replies Oprah. “With that stigma of being labelled the other, the telling of the story – being able to say this is what happened to me – is crucial.”

The 36-year-old prince also makes a comment on how timely this mental health discussion is. With people suffering emotionally from the impacts of several lockdowns and the pandemic at large.

“The results of this year, will be felt for decades,” he says. “For kids, families, husbands, wives – everybody.”

“Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Where can I watch the new Prince Harry documentary with Oprah?

The documentary series is premiering on Apple TV+ from Friday 21 May.

The release date coincides with #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth in America and follows Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK, which was 10-16 May.

You can sign up for a 7 day free trial with Apple TV+ to watch it. With membership starting from £4.99 a month after this.

Harry and Oprah originally announced their mental health series in April 2019. With both stars acting as executive producers of the series.

At the time, the seventh-in-line to the throne revealed his passion and intentions for the project:

“I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self,” he said. “It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.”