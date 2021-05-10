We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has detailed his own 'unresolved trauma' as he talks about mental health with Oprah Winfrey ahead of upcoming TV series.

Prince Harry has opened up about his ongoing mental health struggles after highlighting ‘unresolved trauma’ ahead of new sit down chats with Oprah Winfrey

The Duke of Sussex has teamed up with Oprah for the new TV series The Me You Can’t See

This royal news comes after the sad reason Prince Harry could pull out of Princess Diana’s memorial trip is revealed

Prince Harry has spoken out about ‘unresolved trauma’ ahead of his upcoming Mental Health TV series, The Me You Can’t See with Oprah Winfrey.

The show, which is finally set to air on Apple TV+, had to be pushed back due to ‘Megxit’ and the ongoing world health pandemic will now air on 21st May.

Speaking about the series which he co-created and executive produced alongside Oprah Winfrey, having previously spoken out about his mental health in the bombshell interview with his wife Meghan Markle earlier this year, Prince Harry gave fans an insight into the new docuseries.

He said, “We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human. The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels – and is – very personal.

“Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Prince Harry has had various things to deal with from growing up in the royal family to stepping back as a senior working royal, but most notably the death of his beloved mother Princess Diana, hit him hard. He previously revealed Diana’s death had left a “huge hole inside”, in a foreword to an upcoming book “Hospital by the Hill” written by Chris Connaughton and illustrated by Fay Troote which has been obtained by TODAY, Harry writes, ‘If you are reading this book, it’s because you’ve lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone. When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.”

To honour his mother, on what would have been her 60th birthday, Prince Harry and Prince William approved a touching new tribute to their mother in the form of a statue.

And in this in-depth TV docuseries, the Duke of Sussex is has teamed up with Oprah to “guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being” while opening up about “their own mental health journeys and struggles” throughout.

Featuring 14 experts and organisations who will “shed light on different pathways to treatment”.

Oprah said, “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

Video of the Week

Episodes will also feature some well-known faces including Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, Olympic boxer Virginia Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead.

The project comes after Prince Harry and Meghan launched their Spotify Podcast called Archewell Audio and Meghan paid tribute to late Princess Diana in her first TV appearance for Vax Live – a concert to unite the world over Covid-19 vaccines.