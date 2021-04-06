Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first Netflix project has been revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan's first Netflix project has been revealed - and the Prince 'couldn't be more excited'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to work on an Invictus Games Documentary

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s debut Netflix documentary will be on the Invictus Games and the Prince ‘couldn’t be more excited’.

The couple, who moved to LA last year to start a new life with their son Archie, away from the royal family, signed a multi-million-pound deal, reportedly earning them £112m, with streaming service Netflix with the view of releasing documentaries.

And the first documentary set to come out of the deal is one on the Invictus Games – as the couple revealed the details of their first show since stepping down from the royal family.

Prince Harry, who appeared in the second half of Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey chat earlier this year, is set to appear on camera once more as well as be an executive producer for the documentary.

Speaking about the exciting project, Prince Harry could not contain his delight as he announced the series would reveal the ‘mosaic of resilience’.

In a statement, he confirmed that he ‘couldn’t be more excited’ for the series, which will ‘give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.’

The series is set to follow the Invictus Games competitors around the world on the road to the Games at The Hague, after the 2020 games were cancelled until 2021 due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions are working with director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara on the series, which will follow both the athletes and organisers as they prepare for the Games.

The Netflix deal follows their Spotify deal which saw them launch their own Archewell Audio podcast.

Harry explained, ‘Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve.’

And the soon-to-be dad of two, as Meghan announced her second pregnancy earlier this year, teased that there is much more yet to come. ‘As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead, or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential, and continued service,’ he added.