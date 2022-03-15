We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Prince William actually have two lesser-known siblings that many royal fans have never even heard of.

While the news that Harry and William have two more siblings isn’t exactly a revelation, the fact they have step-siblings is not widely known, despite Harry and William being among the most famous brothers in the world.

The pair, who could be set to reunite if Harry makes his big return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, share a sister and brother through their step-mother Camilla’s first marriage.

Camilla, who is set to become Queen Consort some day, married Prince Charles in 2005 following the death of William and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. Before her marriage to Charles however, Camilla was married to army officer Andrew Parker-Bowles, with whom she shares two children, Tom Parker-Bowles, 47, and Laura Lopes, 44.

Camilla’s children, while still being close to the royal family, live relatively normal lives. Tom is a successful food writer and critic with seven cookbooks under his belt. While Laura is an art curator, who according to MyLondon, co-founded a gallery in London called Eleven.

Camilla’s son, Tom has two children, with ex-wife Sara Buys, and Laura has three children with accountant husband Harry Lopes, daughter Eliza, and twin sons, Gus and Louis.

While the Princes’ step-siblings keep a low profile they are involved in each other lives, with William, Kate, and Harry attending Laura’s wedding in 2006, Not to mention Laura’s daughter, Eliza, being a bridesmaid at William and Kate’s wedding in 2011.