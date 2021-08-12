We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an important message as they honoured Princess Diana with the launch of a new plan to empower young people.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have expressed their excitement as The Diana Award launches its Future Forward five year plan.

Prince William declared organisations like this have “never been more important”.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shown their support as The Diana Award announces its Future Forward strategy. Prince William reunited with Prince Harry last month for the unveiling of a new memorial statue of Princess Diana on what would’ve been her 60th birthday. As well as capturing her likeness, the statue also featured the late Princess of Wales standing with two children who are said to represent the universality and generational impact of her work.

Princess Diana’s belief in empowering young people to affect change is something celebrated by The Diana Award, set up in her memory. Now William and Kate have shared their excitement as the prestigious award launches its new five year plan.

Taking to Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stated, ‘We’re excited to see what the @DianaAward and the young people it empowers can achieve together – great to see the launch of #FutureForward today.’

This ambitious plan sets out how The Diana Award aims to empower young people to make positive change over the coming five years. The strategy has been some time in the making and will take advantage of new opportunities and ideas and really make the most of existing resources and talents.

And whilst William and Kate have already expressed their hopes for the strategy, this wasn’t the only way the Cambridges have shown their support.

Writing an emotional foreword for Future Forward, William opened up about how the lives of so many young people have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He began, “The lives of thousands of young people have been impacted by the global pandemic with education interrupted, work opportunities disrupted and social connections strained.

“Yet many of the young people who I have been fortunate to meet over the last year have shown an enormous passion and commitment to helping their communities recover and rebuild – and beyond that, are working hard to tackle the social inequality and injustice that they see in the world around them.”

Prince William continued, “Organisations like The Diana Award have never been more important in nurturing the talent of young people and working with them to change the world for the better, by celebrating their successes; creating opportunities for growth; and ensuring that young people have a seat at the table.”

The Duke of Cambridge then reflected on the challenges that still remain, despite the huge global changes that have taken place since The Diana Award was first established in his mother’s memory. However, this has not altered his belief that true change can be achieved, perhaps drawing inspiration from Princess Diana’s own steadfast commitment.

“Future Forward sets out The Diana Award’s blueprint for how change can be achieved, with young people at its heart. I am excited to see what The Diana Award and the young people it empowers can achieve together,” he declared.