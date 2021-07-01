We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge told the world ‘Every day, we wish she were still with us’ after they unveiled the monument in memory and celebration on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The two brothers, who are said to have suffered a strained relationship following Harry and Meghan’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview, were united for the first time since their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral as they attended a ceremony to celebrate the life of their beloved mother.

Prince Harry jetted in from LA earlier this week to attend the event, which was held in the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace, where he was reunited with his brother Prince William.

Their aunts Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes and their uncle Charles ‘Earl’ Spencer – Princess Diana’s siblings – were also present for the official unveiling of the statue, which was designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley. It was first commissioned by Prince William and Prince Harry in 2017 on the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

After removing the green covering from the structure, Prince Harry and Prince William issued a joint statement in which they made a heartbreaking admission. It read, ‘Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength, and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

They added, ‘Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive. — Prince William and Prince Harry.’

The statue itself has paving stone positioned in front which is engraved with an extract inspired by The Measure of A Man poem. It reads, ‘These are the units to measure the worth, Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?’

This extract was featured in the programme for the 2007 memorial service for the late princess.

And fans have spoken out over the unity. One shared, ‘Prince William and Prince Harry stand together after unveiling the statue of their mother Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. Whatever life throws at them, they’re still brothers.’

And it’s understood that in preparation for the unveiling, Kensington Palace has been planted with: Forget me nots (her favourite flower) Dahlias (“Diana’s Memory”-dahlia created in memory) Ballerina roses (her childhood dream) and Sweet Peas (a variety called Spencers which bloom at Althorp house).

Who are the children in Princess Diana’s memorial statue?

The Princess Diana statue features her hands gently placed on the shoulders of two of the children – a boy and a girl, with the girl holding the princess’s hand.

Kensington Palace said Diana had “gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes” and that the statue “aims to convey her character and compassion”.

After revealing the statue, Kensington Palace said: “The figure of Diana, Princess of Wales, is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of the Princess’s work.