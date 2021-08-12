We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly ‘concerned’ about being caught in the middle of Prince Harry and Prince William's royal rift, as they choose who to invite to their son’s wedding.

The royal rift between brothers, Prince William and Harry, is thought to be ongoing, following Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royals and moving to LA in 2020, where they have made bombshell claims about their time within the Firm.

Sources have now claimed that famous friends are now struggling with the royal fall-out, with Victoria and David Beckham reportedly ‘concerned’ about which couple to invite to their eldest son Brooklyn’s wedding.

The 22-year-old is set to tie the knot with model Nicola Peltz, after the couple announced their engagement last year.

The Beckhams were invited to both the Cambridges’ and the Sussexes’ weddings and are believed to be struggling with knowing who to invite to the nuptials.

An insider told Closer, “Vic’s a bit concerned about inviting both couples and all the attention being focused on the warring royals rather than her son and his future wife.

“Whoever they don’t invite, it will look like a snub and she’s worried that if she invites both, it will create conflict for her and David given they want to remain on good terms with both couples. She’s understandably worried about being dragged into Meghan’s feud.”

This follows the reports that the Obamas weren’t fans of Harry and Meghan’s ‘attacks’ on the royal family, as the couple was noticeably absent from the Former President’s A-list 60th birthday.

Prince William and Harry recently reunited for the first time since Prince Philip’s funeral, for the statue unveiling of their Mother, Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Many had hoped this would be the start of reconciliation, but after the announcement of Harry’s memoir, experts believe the crisis is too big to fix. The announcement of the memoir has reportedly left the Queen extremely concerned and experts believe William and Kate will be in for a rocky 2022.