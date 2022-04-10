We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were David and Victoria Beckham’s royal guests of choice at their son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding, but the couple turned down the invitation.

Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in a lavish wedding ceremony in Florida.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were invited but politely declined the invitation.

This royal news comes after Netflix announced it’s on the hunt to cast Kate Middleton in The Crown ahead of season 6.

All eyes were on Brooklyn Beckham and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz as they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Florida over the weekend.

But two guests that were noticeably absent from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz £3million wedding were Prince William and Kate Middleton, despite David and Victoria Beckham extending the invitation.

Video of the Week

According to The Mirror, The Beckhams opted for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex due to their closer friendship with the royal couple.

An insider revealed, “David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son’s wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend.”

In what some are calling a “snub” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose 2018 wedding The Beckham’s famously attended, the insider insisted the Beckham’s have a longer-standing history with the Cambridge’s.

“David’s attachment and history go back with William and Kate and they have a very strong relationship and they were their choice of wedding guests,” the source revealed.

“They are the people David and Victoria are attached to and it’s always been about them because they’ve had a long history together.”

The insider added, “It was always about them, it was never about Meghan and Harry.”

Despite the royal couple skipping the ceremony, there were several other famous faces there to watch David and Victoria’s eldest son tie the knot with his billionaire heiress girlfriend.

Amongst the crowd were Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay and Mel C.