It feels like only yesterday that David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot and welcomed their first child Brooklyn, but fast forward 23 years and the youngster is preparing for his own wedding day as fans are wondering who is Brooklyn Beckham marrying?

Brooklyn is the eldest of his siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and while they are expected to have important roles, the star-studded day itself reportedly has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the guests list.

But while it’s unlikely that we’ll see them sitting on a pair of red and gold thrones like his parents Victoria and David posed at on their wedding day, there’s a lot of things you might not know about the couple…

Who is Brooklyn Beckham marrying?

Brooklyn Beckham is getting married to his fiancée Nicola Peltz. The couple announced they had got engaged back in July 2020 after just eight months of dating. They shared the news with their followers on Instagram by uploading a sweet engagement photo with an adorable detail.

Nicola shared, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰.”

Who is Nicola Peltz?

Nicola Anne Peltz is a model and American actress who is best known for her role as Bradley Martin in the 2013 A&E drama series Bates Motel and played Tessa Yeager in Transformers: Age of Extinction. She is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former fashion model Claudia Heffner Peltz who is his third wife and they have three children together.

She was born Westchester County, New York On January 9, 1995.

Her parents own Montsorrel estate – known to be one of the largest and most expensive in Palm Beach worth an estimated $94 million, for the 44,000 sq. ft. estate in Palm Beach, California.

Nicola has one sister and six brothers, including former professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz.

Nicola, 27, was raised in a Jewish household (he father’s faith) and she and Will are said to have similar Hebrew and Yiddish tattoos on their ribs. Will’s says “family”, which is written the same way in both Hebrew and Yiddish. Nicola’s says “family first” in Yiddish.

Her acting career started in 2006 with a role in Christmas comedy film Deck the Halls starring Danny DeVito.

Nicola notably followed in her mother’s modelling footsteps in October 2015 when she walked the runway for Alexander Wang’s last fashion show for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week.

Nicola’s other onscreen work includes an appearance in Miley Cyrus music video for Seven Things which was released back in 2008, and One Direction fans might recognise Nicola as star of Zayn Malik’s music video for his single It’s You, released in 2016, and you can watch her in action in the video below…

Nicola is due to make her directorial debut co-directing American independent drama Lola James in which she is set to play the title lead in the narrative which she wrote. After she finished filming, Brooklyn shared, “I am so proud of you baby x 3 years in the making and tonight was the last night of filming this masterpiece,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’m so in love with you and you are the most talented person I know.”

How much is Nicola Peltz worth?

Nicola Peltz is estimated to be worth £38m ($50m) according to Celebrity Net Worth. Thanks to a number of extremely successful business investments, including Snapple, her American billionaire father Nelson Peltz has a net worth of $1.8 billion dollars.

She started earning her own fortune as a child model before moving on to become an actress.

Nicola and Brooklyn reportedly paid $10.5 m for a property in Beverley Hills, California.

Prior to moving in with Brooklyn, Peltz and her family live in a 27-bedroom mansion on the outskirts of New York. It has an ice hockey rink, a lake, and a huge art collection. Fortune Magazine says that there is also a flock of albino peacocks outside.

The Peltz family also has two helicopters and two private jets.

Did Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz sign a prenup?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly signed ‘the mother and father of all prenups’ to protect their assets should their marriage ever dissolve. According to The Mail on Sunday, “Brooklyn Beckham is understood to have signed a prenuptial agreement with his heiress bride-to-be Nicola Peltz. The £380 million fortune of Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria, is dwarfed by the estimated £1.3 billion wealth of Miss Peltz’s financier father Nelson. News of the prenup comes as preparations for Saturday’s £3 million ceremony and party at the Peltz family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, gather pace.”

How did Brooklyn and Nicola meet?

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz are understood to have first met at a Halloween party in October 2019 when they were pictured together. They became Instagram official in January 2020 when Brooklyn uploaded a topless mirror selfie with Nicola stood in her bra taking the photo through a mirror.

The couple followed in Victoria and David’s footsteps wearing coordinating outfits in February 2020 when they attended Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week.

Over the course of their relationship Brooklyn has come under fire for taking a nude shot of his fiancée.

From the day he proposed, Brooklyn said “Can’t imagine a life without you baby,” via Instagram. “You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back.”

Speaking about the proposal during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden Brooklyn recalled, “I proposed in the countryside in New York in Bedford. I filled [the gazebo] with a bunch of flowers — her favorite flower is peonies — a bunch of peonies flowers, candles, her favourite wine, some caviar. I had the ring up there it was hiding behind some flowers. It was an amazing view of this huge river.”

The photographer admitted that he struggled opening up a bottle of wine before getting down on one knee. “She didn’t know what I was doing,” he said. “I always tell her how much I love her. I love doing that stuff all the time.”

When Brooklyn finally popped the question, he remembered Nicola crying. “I was like, Oh no!’ Then she didn’t answer me for another five minutes. She kept crying. It was a little bit nerve-wracking,” he said, noting she finally said yes.

The pair have shared heartbreak when their beloved dog Frankie died.

Where are Brooklyn and Nicola getting married?

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz are said to be getting married this weekend [Saturday, 9th April] in Palm Beach, Florida on Nicola’s family estate. There is expected to be a star studded line up including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria, Madonna’s son Rocco Richie, and the full members of the Spice Girls are rumoured to be on the guest list.

Former footballer Phil Neville, American football legend Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen are also expected to attend but Brooklyn’s godfather Sir Elton John won’t be at the ceremony as it clashes with his delayed tour.

Brooklyn previously revealed that he planned to get married sooner had Covid not got in the way. “We’ve been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn’t a thing we’d have liked to have been married already,” he told HELLO! magazine in November 2021 about the “difficult” wedding planning process. “I’ve only just started to travel again. I’m traveling a little bit now but hopefully it’ll be next year.”

There has been speculation that Nicola was pregnant but that appeared to be just that, speculation but who knows what the future holds…