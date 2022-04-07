We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It looks like Kate Middleton is set to make her first appearance in The Crown as Netflix starts the search for an actress to play her.

Netflix is reportedly on the hunt for an actress to play Kate Middleton in season six of The Crown, with viewers likely to see the start of her love story with Prince William play out on screen.

This comes just weeks after show runners posted a casting call for Prince William and Harry for the ages of 16-21 for the sixth and final season.

In the post, they are asking for actors who share a ‘strong physical resemblance’ to the brothers – after struggling to cast Harry in season five.

Now according to the Daily Star, the series will delve into the early parts of William and Kate’s relationship, including their meeting at St Andrews University.

However, a source claims Kate will likely only have a small role, as the show will focus mainly on the Queen’s reign during the late 90s to early 2000s.

They said, “Having the Duchess of Cambridge starring is an easy win for The Crown, as the creators know it will get more people watching. Particularly as it will show her relationship with William just as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students.

“But since she’s not necessarily a crucial part of the storyline, Kate’s presence is essentially a bonus, they’ll only cast someone if they can find the right candidate.”

The penultimate and final seasons of the hit show are likely to be very poignant for William and Harry. As the upcoming series will show the breakdown of Prince Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana, and subsequently, her tragic death in 1997.

The personal content of the show will reportedly pose a ‘dilemma’ for Harry who has signed a mega-deal with Netflix.

However, The Crown’s producers have previously stated that they are ‘very conscious’ of the responsibility, they have to William and Harry in portraying the ‘excruciating loss’ of their mother.