We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has opened up about how much he loves his in-laws as he spoke about the importance of family during a visit to Scotland.





Prince William expressed how much family means to him and how he ‘loves’ his in-laws

The Duke of Cambridge chatted to emergency service heroes while watching the Scottish Cup Final in Scotland on Saturday

This royal news follows claims the Queen is ‘deeply upset’ by Prince Harry’s comments about Prince Charles’ parenting

Prince William spoke about the importance of family on Saturday as he opened up about how much he loves his in-laws.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke to emergency service heroes whilst watching the Scottish Cup Final at The Cold House in Edinburgh on Saturday.

William, 38, was talking about how people had managed to keep in touch with their relatives during lockdown when he made the sweet admission about Kate Middleton’s family.

“The funny thing is when I spoke to my family I found it so good to catch up — but then you haven’t anything to catch up on because no one had done anything,” he said.

When one guest said they had not seen their in-laws for a year, William joked: “Some people are happy they haven’t seen their in-laws for a year.” After some laughter, he added: “I love my in-laws.”

William’s insight comes after he detailed his heartbreaking moments following news of his mother, Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

“Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest,” William said at the Opening Ceremony of the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland on Saturday.

“I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning.

“And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.”

William’s recollection comes after Prince Harry opened up about his “out of body” experience during Diana’s funeral.

Video of the Week

“For me the thing I remember the most was the sound of the horses’ hooves going along the Mall,” he said in his new Apple TV+ documentary series with Oprah, entitled The Me You Can’t See.

“It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along, doing what was expected of me. Showing one tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing.

“This was my mum – you never even met her”, he continued, referring to the huge crowds of mourners who lined the streets that day.