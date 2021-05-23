We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is reportedly "deeply upset" by the recent comments Prince Harry made about her family, particularly his dig at Prince Charles' parenting.





The Queen is “deeply upset” by Prince Harry’s recent attacks on the royal family

Her Majesty is said to be hurt by Harry’s claims that Prince Charles passed on “pain and suffering” from his own childhood

The Queen is said to still be reeling from Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

And since then, Harry has made a number of claims about his family, including the “pain and suffering” father Prince Charles “passed on” to him while growing up because Charles “treated [him] the way he was treated”.

“Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up. It has been a very upsetting time,” a royal insider told The Mail on Sunday.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast earlier this month, Harry said: “There is no blame. I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say: ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’”

Harry added further fuel to the fire when he said during his recent appearance on The Me You Can’t See, his TV series about mental health: “My father used to say to me when I was younger, ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you.'”

Prince Harry is reported to have written a “deeply personal” letter to his “hurt” father before attending Prince Philip’s funeral. The emotional letter is understood to have been written in response to his relationship with Charles “hitting rock bottom”.