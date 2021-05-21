Prince Harry has opened up on his drug taking and alcohol binges used to 'mask' the pain of losing his mother Princess Diana.
Prince Harry has confessed to drinking too much and trying drugs as he tried to ‘mask’ the pain felt in the aftermath of his mother’s death.
The Duke of Sussex was just 12 years old when his mother was tragically killed in a car crash in 1997, and the Prince has opened up on the trauma of Princess Diana’s death, telling Oprah Winfrey he used alcohol and drugs to “mask” his emotions and to “feel less like I was feeling”.
Harry, 36, recalled the ‘unresolved’ traumatic memories from his childhood in the first three episodes of Apple TV’s The Me You Can’t See – a series that focuses on mental health.
He told Oprah, “I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.” He also confessed he would drink a week’s worth of alcohol on a Friday or Saturday night “not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something,” he said.
He said, “For me the thing I remember the most was the sound of the horses’ hooves going along the Mall. It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along doing what was expected of me. (I was) showing one-tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing: This was my mum – you never even met her.”