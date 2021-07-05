We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in April, and now well-wishers are receiving a stunning thank you card.



Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in April, and shared two stunning portraits together, taken by photographer Chris Floyd at Kensington Palace.

Now some lucky well-wishers are receiving their very own copy of the portraits.

The couple began their love story when they were both studying at the University of St Andrews, and got engaged in 2010. Prince William and Kate got married in 2011, in a picturesque ceremony at Westminster Abbey which was watched by 26 million Brits and 300 million people worldwide.

Prince William and Kate now share three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, three.

The two stunning portraits of the royal couple delighted fans, and those who sent them congratulations are now starting to receive their very own thank you card of the portrait.

The picture shows the couple sitting together, holding hands, with Prince William’s other arm around Kate. The two are smiling at the camera looking blissful.

One very happy recepient, @Cherylsmilesx, shared a picture of the portrait on Twitter and said, ‘Thank you @KensingtonRoyal for the beautiful thank you photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 💙 #10thanniversary.’

Fans flocked to comment on the lovely gesture, one wrote, ‘How beautiful to see a truly, happy couple, who are clearly very much in love and have a gorgeous family.’

Another said, ‘They are such a beautiful example of really decent people to look up to. Happy Anniversary!! 🥂’

A third said, ‘Such a beautiful photo.’