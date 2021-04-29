We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared two new portraits together in honour of their 10 year wedding anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary with two new official portraits together.

The couple’s love story began while both were studying at the University of St Andrews and got engaged in 2010 while on holiday in Kenya.

Prince William and Kate Middleton married in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. 26 million Brits and 300 million people worldwide tuned in to watched the second in line to the throne, marry the future Queen consort.

Prince Charles gave a touching speech at their wedding reception, saying the family was “lucky to have” his new daughter-in-law.

The couple now share three children – Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte five, and Prince Louis, who celebrated his third birthday last week.

Their anniversary pictures captured the Cambridges looking very loved up and happy – and there was one sweet detail that royal fans picked up on.

William’s watch is showing 11:39 am, suggesting that the Duke and Duchess were able to get time alone for the photoshoot while their kids were at school or nursery.

The gorgeous portraits were posted on the couple’s Kensington Royal Instagram account. The first showed the couple candidly smiling with each other, Prince William with his arm around Kate and holding her hand.

The second picture showed the couple embracing and Kate flashing her gorgeous sapphire engagement ring, once worn by Princess Diana when she got engaged to Prince Charles.

