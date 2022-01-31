We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are believed to be in talks about making a home in Berkshire a more permanent residence, so they can live a quieter family life.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be in talks about making Fort Belvedere, a Grade II listed building their new home.

The move would mean the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be nearby to Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael, as well as the Queen in Windsor.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to re-locate to Berkshire to start a “quiet life in the country” after recognising that “at this stage in their life suburbia makes perfect sense”, according to royal sources.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge currently split their time between London’s Kensington Palace and Amner Hall in Norfolk but they are said to be considering a move to Windsor, as it’s the “perfect place” to raise their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

According to sources, the Cambridges have their eyes set on Fort Belvedere—a Grade II listed house with a tower towards the southern end of Windsor Great Park, where the Queen’s uncle, King Edward VIII signed his abdication papers in 1936.

Owned by the Crown Estate, the fort is currently leased to the billionaire Weston family, who are close friends of the royals.

The move for the Cambridges would bring them closer to both the Queen and Kate’s parents in Bucklebury and is thought to be the most significant sign yet that the couple is preparing to take on a far more senior role at the heart of the Royal Family.

A source previously told Mail on Sunday, “Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn’t really work anymore. It’s a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area.”

It comes after royal correspondent Emily Andrews claimed a family friend of the royal once told her that Kate was never keen for a fancy life in the spotlight.

“All Catherine ever wanted was a house in the countryside, loads of kids, dogs and an AGA. She wasn’t interested in having a big job or becoming famous.“

The new move west would take William and Kate from work in Kensington to home in Windsor for 45 minutes under police escort – as little as 25 minutes on a good day, which is not much longer than the Cambridges’ current school run to Thomas’s Battersea, the south London prep school that their two eldest children attend.