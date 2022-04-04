We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to face a huge change this autumn if Kate Middleton and Prince William go ahead with their big parenting decision.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be set to move schools as their parents Kate and Wills look at moving the family to Windsor to be nearer the Queen.

The Cambridge kids might have a new school to settle in to

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to face a huge change this autumn as they could be expected to move schools if Kate and Wills go ahead with their big decision to move from Kensington Palace to Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be looking at private homes in Windsor as reports claim the couple will move for a quieter life and to be closer to the Queen and are even said to be ‘looking at schools in the area’.

Sources claim Kate and William considered looking at Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge and Fort Belvedere after ruling out royal mansions. But a move of this kind would likely see their children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six move school from St Thomas’s in Battersea, London.

And the Cambridges are said to have been looking at schools in Buckinghamshire, Windsor and Surrey – having looked around Lambrook School in nearby Ascot.

Prince Louis, three, is currently at nursery but when he is expected to start school it could be likely that all three children could attend the same place – making the school run much easier for the couple.

But one source claims Prince William and Kate’s move is growing more and more after the Queen snubbed Prince Charles and Prince William at Prince Philip’s memorial in favour of Prince Andrew, who ‘spends a lot of time with the Queen.’

A source told The Sun, “There is not a man, woman or child who would not say he had every right to be at Philip’s thanksgiving. But the family have been adamant there’s no way back.

“There are real fears that despite being banished from The Firm in January, he is using his closeness to the Queen as a springboard back into public life.”

The reports of a move comes after reports the Queen had decided to make Windsor Castle her permanent home, relocating from Buckingham Palace.

Prince William and Kate have an inspiring parenting style but they previously had a tough decision over sending their children to boarding school.

But as Kate and William prepare to spend Easter holidays with their children, after being parted from them for their recent Caribbean tour, it’s likely to be in the Autumn before any changes are made ahead of a new school year.