Prince William hints Princess Charlotte got her ‘feisty’ personality from him as he reveals cheeky childhood antics

Prince William has shared details of his cheeky Christmas Day antics at church as a child—and it sounds like Princess Charlotte got her bold and feisty personality from her dad.

Prince William gave an insight into his naughty behaviour at church on Christmas Day with the Queen during his Apple Fitness Time To Walk podcast.

Princess Charlotte has previously been revealed to have a rather “feisty” nature, with William having shared hilarious details of one of her cheekiest one-liners.

Chatting on his Time To Walk podcast as part of a project with the Apple’s Fitness+ app, Prince William opened up about some of the memorable steps he’s taken in his life.

Recalling his memories of spending childhood Christmases with the Queen and members of The Firm at the Sandringham Estate, as per Her Majesty’s tradition, William described the family’s festive walk to church and silliness he would get up to.

“I have strong memories of walking down here, and my grandfather, he used to walk so fast that there’d be huge gaps and spaces between all of us walking down, and there’d be us at the back with little legs trying to keep up,” Prince William said.

“What’s very good about it is that we sit opposite each other as a family, and growing up, having my cousins sat opposite me has always been quite difficult to keep a straight face at times,” he added.

“I have had the giggles many, many times in the service. Luckily, no one’s filming it. So you can get away with it, and on Christmas Day, it’s fun to have a giggle and enjoy yourself.”

Prince William’s insight into his childhood high jinks comes after he gave an insight into Princess Charlotte’s confidence and cheeky nature.

Back in the summer, William laughed as he recounted Charlotte’s fantastic reaction to being asked her age.

When asked how Charlotte enjoyed her sixth birthday back in May, William said, “She had a lovely day, thank you. Last year it was her birthday in lockdown but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun.

“If you ask her, she says she’s 16… Charlotte says, ‘I’m six now, I’ll do what I want’.”

It’s also been reported that Charlotte is known for her confidence at school, with royal expert Katie Nicholl telling Entertainment Tonight, “She loves climbing trees and she’s very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality.”