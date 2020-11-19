We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has broken his silence on his mother Princess Diana's infamous BBC Panorama interview.

Prince William has released a statement commenting on the investigation into Princess Diana’s BBC Panorama interview.

The 1995 interview shocked royal fans across the world, with Diana claiming there was always three people in her marriage to Prince Charles.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that Prince William ‘detests’ The Crown’s portrayal of his parents.

An investigation has been launched into the Princess of Wales’ tell-all conversation with journalist Martin Bashir, after her brother alleged that Bashir used forged bank statements to convince her to do the interview.

Now, Prince William has publicly backed the probe, releasing a statement to say “it’s a step in the right direction”.

The BBC has promised to “get to the truth” about the events surrounding the Panorama interview with Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother, who died in 1997.

“The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time,” Prince William announced, in a rare comment on the subject.

The BBC investigation into the 1995 interview will consider whether the steps taken by the BBC and Martin Bashir were appropriate and how much those steps influenced Princess Diana to give the interview.

It will also investigate what knowledge the BBC had of “mocked up bank statements purporting to show payments to a former employee of Earl Spencer (and) the purported payments to members of the Royal Households”.

This news comes after it was reported that Prince William was left furious with Diana after the globally reported interview.

The Duke of Cambridge, who was only 13 at the time, is said to have been teased by his school peers after the release of the interview.

Video of the Week

Diana’s friend Simone Simmons told Vanity Fair that her decision to speak out about her marriage to Prince Charles and her experience within the royal family left Prince William angered because “people at [his] school were calling her all sorts of names”.

“Of course it was in all the papers and William told me he was teased at school because of it,” she added.