Prince William paid a touching tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, during a joint engagement with his wife, Kate Middleton this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Durham to visit The Cheesy Waffles Project, a programme that helps young people with learning disabilities gain the skills they need as they grow up.

Kate and William spoke to Evan Jones and Lee Middleton, who had both completed the Duke of Edinburgh scheme and won their gold awards.

Prince William gave his grandfather a sweet but subtle mention during the royal engagement.

Prince William reportedly asked the young people, “Did you know he was my grandfather?” before adding, “Sadly, he died a few weeks ago. He would have been so pleased that you got your awards.”

Following Prince Philip’s death, Prince William shared a poignant statement in honour of his beloved grandfather, alongside an unseen photo of the Duke and Prince George.

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family,” he shared.

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days.

“I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

Kate, who accompanied him on the visit, received her own gold Duke of Edinburgh award prior to meeting William.

The Duchess of Cambridge finished the programme as a teenager while at Marlborough College – creating a sweet connection to Prince Philip before she had even met William.

Speaking previously of her own experience with the programme, Kate joked, “I can remember trying to cook bacon in the soaking wet. Everything was just sopping and I was trying and trying to cook bacon. I remember saying you know what, I think we’re just going to have plain sandwiches. Bread, basic bread and butter!”