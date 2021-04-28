We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared the real reason she looks so sad in an unearthed family photo – and it’s truly heartbreaking.

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has spoken out about the real reason his sister looks so sad in an unearthed photo. The Earl often gives us intriguing glimpses into his family, from posting an adorable Mother’s Day tribute earlier this year, to sharing a family portrait that bears an astonishing resemblance to his late sister.

Based at Althorp House, where he and Diana grew up, his daughter Lady Amelia Spencer has even revealed her plans to marry there at the family home.

Whilst these insights into the Spencer family largely inspire happy memories, he’s now shared the heart-wrenching backstory behind a sweet photo of him and Diana. Taking to Twitter, Charles responded to someone who posted the unearthed snap.

He revealed that the reason for his sister’s expression was sadly not one restricted to this time in her life.

‘That time Diana and her brother looked like they were on the cover of a Smiths album. So cool’, the Twitter user originally captioned the image.

Charles then responded, ‘Thanks for forwarding this: it was late 1980, I was 16, & my sister was taking me out from @Eton_College for lunch in @HindsHeadBray Her Mini Metro was followed by 12 cars & 1 motorbike of tabloid journalists. Enough to make any teenager look as disdainful as Morrissey, frankly.’

At the time the photo was taken, Diana was not yet Princess of Wales as she and Charles married at St Paul’s Cathedral in July 1981. However, it’s understood that the two were courting, as Diana was invited to spend time at Balmoral with the Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm, in September 1980.

Whilst royal fans were delighted at getting to see this stunning photo, many also expressed sadness at the press attention Diana was already getting at this time.

‘[W]ow, these are clearly expressions of yearning for lost anonymity’, one wrote, whilst another replied: ‘A little emotional looking at it.’

Someone else commented: ‘The most beautiful Princess we ever had, will have. Thanks for background story.’

This unearthed photo becomes even more poignant given how much the tabloid attention increased throughout Diana’s life. The Princess of Wales tragically passed away in 1997, leaving behind her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, who’s described the loss of mother as leaving a “huge hole”.

Whilst some have now suggested Harry could change his plans, it’s understood that the brothers will reunite on what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday for the unveiling of a memorial statue.