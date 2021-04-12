We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William shared an adorable unseen photo of Prince Philip and Prince George online today as he penned an emotional goodbye to his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Following Prince Philip’s death and ahead of his funeral on Saturday, Prince William took to Instagram to share a poignant statement in remembrance of his grandfather.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is self-isolating near to William, having arrived in the UK for Philip’s military send off.

Uploading a photo of two-year-old Prince George sitting beside his great-grandfather Philip on a carriage, taken in Norfolk in 2015 by Kate Middleton, William shared a touching statement, opening up on everything Philip brought to his life as well as to the Queen and the nation.

‘My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family,’ William wrote.

‘I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days.’

He went on to reveal how thankful he is that Duchess Catherine was able to get to know Prince Philip during her time as Williams girlfriend and wife and that his children were able to spend some of their young years with him.

‘I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!‘

Looking to the years ahead without the Duke of Edinburgh, William shared his promise to look out for his grandmother the Queen, who is to complete her final years of her reign as a widow, and to continue with his duty as second in the royal line of succession.

‘My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.’