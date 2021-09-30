We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William revealed that his children and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, share a sweet love of chickens during a recent royal engagement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared details of the Cambridge family’s pets during their visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Kate revealed that they had become the owners of “lots of chickens” over lockdown. Earlier this year, royal fans were given a glimpse inside Meghan and Harry’s backyard chicken coop, built for Archie.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton might’ve dropped the usual hint she’s expecting at the James Bond premiere.

During their royal tour in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, Kate revealed that animals had been a big part of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ lockdown experience, with Prince William revealing they bought “lots of chickens”.

Meanwhile, back in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a snippet of their chicken coop at their new LA home, which they sweetly named ‘Archie’s Chick Inn’.

The couple explained that they rescued the hens from a factory farm as part of their new lifestyle away from royal life, during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The rare yet adorable insight had fans in awe as Meghan said, “Hi, girls!” while opening the door to the coop.

Voicing over the footage, Oprah explained, “We put on our wellies to feed the hens that Meghan and Harry recently rescued from a factory farm.”

“I just love rescuing,” Meghan said, “This kind of stuff is so basic but it’s really fulfilling.”

While at the petting zoo visit at Ulster University’s Magee Campus, Kate and William displayed their own love of animals, handling some of the less cuddly creatures.

As William held a snake, he admitted that his eldest son would be jealous, joking, “George is obsessed with snakes, he’s going to be so upset he missed this.”