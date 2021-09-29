We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s pregnancies have seen the royal alter her hairstyle throughout the years and she opted for another stunning look at the James Bond premiere.

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned at the recent No Time To Die premiere and wore her hair up for the occasion instead of her usual loose waves.

Kate Middleton is not often seen wearing her hair in a full up-do, though she is known to have switched her style up in the past during her pregnancies.

This royal news comes as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s secret family lunch guest revealed .

Kate Middleton wowed at the premiere for the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, last night as she was hailed as the “ultimate Bond girl” in her golden outfit. For this special occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge, who was joined by other senior members of The Firm, opted to wear her hair in a full up-do. This perfectly complemented her sparkling outfit, allowing the sleeves and embellishment to shine.

Though the decision to wear her hair this way could potentially be seen to suggest something very exciting indeed.

Most recently, Kate has been wearing her brunette hair loose or in a ponytail for royal engagements, utilising her frizz-free hair secret. This was the case for her first engagement in two months on 15th September and until then, the Duchess had not been glimpsed for quite some time in public, sparking pregnancy rumours.

Though it’s more likely that Kate was simply spending time with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis during their summer break from Thomas’s Battersea, some fans expressed their belief that her absence could be down to her expecting baby number 4.

And Kate’s recent premiere appearance could be seen to have dropped a possible subtle hint.

Throughout her pregnancies, Kate was pictured changing up her hairstyle, sometimes seeming to switch to a new style just before an announcement was made.

When she was pregnant with George in 2012, Kate was pictured with a voluminous side-fringe sweeping into her curls, a big change from her usual long, loose waves falling smoothly either side of her face.

Whilst back in 2014, Kate was once again pictured sporting a slightly different look when she was pregnant with Charlotte.

Embracing her darker roots at the time, media and public speculation seemed to focus more on Kate’s hair colour instead of when she might confirm another pregnancy, which she and Prince William subsequently did a month later.

But it was when Kate was pregnant with the now 3-year-old Louis that perhaps her most noticeable hairstyle change of recent years was made. Known for keeping her hair long, the Duchess instead had her hair cut into a long bob, or lob, a few months before she and William announced the third of her pregnancies.

Now proud parents of three, William and Kate have not announced or suggested any potential pregnancy news and interest surrounding her recent hairstyle remains speculation. It’s relatively rare to see the Duchess with her hair fully tied up as she did for the No Time To Die premiere.

However, it could simply be that she chose to go for something slightly different to accentuate the details of her beautiful gold dress.

Kate Middleton certainly looked magnificent as she walked the red carpet and fans will no doubt be hoping to see the whole Cambridge family at a royal occasion in the not-too-distant future.