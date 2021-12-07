We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has opened up on a particularly “cringe” inducing moment when singer Taylor Swift led him “like a puppy” on stage during a gala performance.

The Duke of Cambridge has got candid for his latest venture as he reflected on following Taylor Swift on stage back in 2013.

Admitting he still doesn’t understand exactly why he “gave in”, Prince William revealed it made him realise it’s ok not to “take yourself too seriously”.

This royal news comes as the Queen suffers loss of yet another loved one who shared special honour with Kate Middleton .

Prince William has hilariously reflected on the moment that still has him “cringing” to this day as he opened up on a very memorable performance with Taylor Swift. The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne, shared several deeply personal anecdotes about life in The Firm on Apple Fitness’ Time to Walk on Sunday. But it was another surprising and apparently cringe-inducing story that focused on his exciting meeting with Taylor back in 2013.

The Queen’s grandson and the Blank Space singer attended a gala in honor of homelessness charity Centrepoint and ended up joining rock legend Jon Bon Jovi for an unforgettable rendition of Livin’ on a Prayer.

As reported by The Independent, William told Time to Walk listeners all about how the spontaneous moment occurred, stating, “I can’t believe I’m actually telling you this story… I turn up and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet.”

The Duke of Cambridge then went on to reveal that it was Taylor who suggested they join Jon after she and William were seated next to each other for the performance.

He explained, “She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye and says: ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing’. To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next and I don’t understand why I gave in.”

The Prince continued, “But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm and says, ‘Come with me’… I got up like a puppy and went: ‘Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea, I’ll follow you’.”

“I walked up on stage in a trance and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ song, I wake up,” William told listeners. “And I’m thinking to myself: ‘Am I standing on the stage singing ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ when I don’t even know the words?’”

However, whilst William might’ve got more than a little self-conscious about his singing abilities, it seems the crowd’s delighted reaction was enough to spur him on.

“It’s OK to not take yourself too seriously and have those moments where you let go and you just go: ‘Do you know what? I’m OK with this’,” he declared.

Prince William’s enlightening remarks come as rumors have circulated in recent weeks about him and Kate Middleton are “planning a secret project” with Taylor Swift. Royal commentator Charlie Lankston claimed to the Daily Mail that the Cambridges had made the initial approach about a possible future collaboration, but nothing is currently confirmed.

“I don’t believe that they’ve already got a date in their schedule. I do believe that it is within the realm of possibility that we will see them working together in the not-too-distant future on a project,” he stated.