Prince William and Kate Middleton have plans to get to know pop superstar Taylor Swift and launch a special project with her, a royal source has revealed.

The pop singer has been living in London since finding love with actor Joe Alwyn and once sang karaoke with Prince William and Jon Bon Jovi at a Kensington Palace party.

The royal family has been treating us to a lot of special projects recently, from Kate Middleton’s pandemic initiatives to Prince Harry’s brand new podcast.

Now it is believed that there may be something big in the works for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Taylor Swift.

The pop singer who dropped surprise albums Folklore and Evermore in 2020, may soon have two very prestigious friends.

Royal commentator, Charlie Lankston claimed that the Duke and Duchess have hopes to extend their friendship with Taylor, who has been living between North London and the US since finding love with actor Joe Alwyn.

“We do understand that they have broached the idea of getting to know Taylor Swift a bit better,” Charlie told the Daily Mail.

“I don’t believe that they’ve already got a date in their schedule. I do believe that it is within the realm of possibility that we will see them working together in the not-too-distant future on a project.”

This is also not the first time the Duke and Duchess have met the star, making the idea of collaboration all the more likely. She was part of a gala once hosted by Prince William at Kensington Palace in 2013 to raise money for homelessness.

At the regal party Taylor, Prince William and Bon Jovi even got together on stage to perform a rendition of Livin’ On a Prayer – and it was pretty incredible.

There’s no doubt that this ‘special project’ is sure to be exciting and what a dream team the royals and Taylor will make.