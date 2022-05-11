Prince William’s ‘secret’ hobby proves he’s actually pretty normal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William may be on his way to becoming King in the coming years, but it turns out he’s a bit of a ‘secret’ nightclub goer.

The Duke of Cambridge presented DJ Simon Mayo an MBE for his services to radio this week at Buckingham Palace, and it appears the duo had an intriguing chat that seemingly revealed Prince William’s love of nightlife.

While receiving the award from Prince William, Simon revealed some juicy details from their conversation, saying that he admitted he may have been a ‘secret clubber’.

Prince William is said to be a big fan of dance music, hailing tracks like Faithless’ “Insomnia” from 1995 and Spiller’s “Groovejet” with Sophie Ellis-Bextor from the noughties as some of his favourites.

Tweeting a picture of his MBE, BBC radio DJ Simon Mayo shared details of the chat he had with Wills, saying, “So this happened. Prince William did the pinning. A class act!

“We talked about Radio 1 and how he loved Faithless/Insomnia and Spiller/Groovejet. I suggested that’s he was clearly a bit of a clubber…

“He said maybe a secret clubber. I plugged Drivetime on GHR obviously, suggested he was just the right age to be joining us…”

He may not hit the clubs these days as a father of three and second in line to the throne, but his passion for dance music from the 1990s and early 2000s is unmatched.

Prince William previously revealed that he has an eclectic taste in music and feels that he can “take on anything and anyone”.

London deejay Sam Young revealed in the run-up to William and Kate’s 2011 royal wedding that the Duke prefers “house, hip hop, and R&B” while Kate “seems to like a little of rock”.

Prince William has spoken about how his passion of music has already been passed down to his three children: Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” the Duke revealed.

“And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamour for the music.”