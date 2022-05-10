We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There was a sign that Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to step up to take on brand new roles as a new Jubilee announcement was made.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to make a special trip during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The monarch’s choice to send Prince William and Kate Middleton to Wales could be seen as especially significant in light of their future roles.

Just like several other senior members of The Firm, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been taking on a prominent role in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. Already in 2022 they’ve continued undertaking a huge number of UK-based engagements, as well as stepping out on their somewhat controversial Caribbean Tour in honour of the Queen’s milestone. Given they carry out public duties on behalf of Her Majesty, Prince William and Kate Middleton are also set to join her on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Jubilee weekend.

Now it’s been revealed that they won’t be staying in London for all the celebrations. Instead, the Cambridges will visit Wales in what could be seen as a sign they’re preparing for new roles…

As revealed by the BBC, Buckingham Palace has now announced that over the Platinum Jubilee weekend senior royals will be touring the UK. Princess Anne is set to visit Scotland, whilst Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will be heading to Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be travelling to Wales and it’s thought Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla could attend events in London. The decision that William and Kate will go to Wales could be seen as particularly significant in light of their royal futures.

When the Queen dies Charles, who’s first in the line of succession, is set to succeed her as monarch, with Duchess Camilla as Queen Consort. It’s also expected that Charles will go on to invest his eldest son, William, as the new Prince of Wales and Kate could get a title change to become Princess of Wales.

Already the couple have strong links with Wales and lived there in the early days of their married life. Kate’s wedding band is made of Welsh gold in a heartfelt nod to this connection, just as Charles gifted Camilla a Welsh gold ring for their marriage.

Whilst earlier this year the couple undertook a series of engagements in Abergavenny and Blaenavon on St David’s Day. In light of this, William and Kate’s Wales visit during what is undoubtedly one of the most historic moments in the Queen’s reign is very special.

It could also potentially be seen as a sign of their commitment and preparation for stepping up to take on these hugely important future roles.

It’s not yet known exactly when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be undertaking their Jubilee trip to Wales and where they might visit. However, for at least some of the Jubilee weekend they’ll be in the capital for their highly-anticipated appearance alongside the Queen.

Though only working royals will be present on the balcony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now confirmed they will be flying over from their new LA home for the occasion.

Their children Archie and Lilibet will be accompanying them, meaning William and Kate’s three children could finally get to meet their younger Sussex cousin in person for the first time.