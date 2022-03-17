We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William paid a sweet nod to Prince Harry when he stepped out on St Patrick’s Day in a uniform that’s reminiscent of one he wore on a happy family day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in Aldershot for a St Patrick’s Day parade.

For this important occasion, Prince William wore his Irish Guards Colonel uniform and has more than a few similarities with another one of his most famous looks.

Stepping out on St Patrick’s Day, William and Kate visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. Here they presented shamrocks that were passed out along the ranks. Whilst Kate got the special honour of handing out a shamrock sprig to their regimental mascot, an Irish Wolfhound called Turlough Mὸr. For this important visit, the Duchess stunned in an emerald-toned Laura Green coat, whilst William opted for the black and gold uniform of an Irish Guards Colonel.

Like many senior members of The Firm, he holds a number of military roles and often showcases their uniforms for important occasions. Though the St Patrick’s Day uniform William also bore a startling resemblance to the uniform he wore in happier times with Prince Harry.

When William and Kate married back in April 2011, the Duke of Cambridge wore the striking red uniform of an Irish Guards officer. This was a stark contrast to the black Blues and Royals frock coats he and his brother wore when Harry and Meghan married seven years later.

And whilst they are distinct, the future King’s St Patrick’s Day uniform does have quite a few similarities. From the gold rope detail, to the red-striped trousers, white gloves and layered chest design, the Irish Guards uniform William wore for his latest engagement and his Sussex wedding look do bear a resemblance to one another.

His decision to wear his Irish Guards uniform to the St Patrick’s Day parade is to be expected for the Colonel of the Irish Guards. And whilst the similarity to his look for Harry’s wedding is a coincidence, each uniform likely holds a great deal of meaning to the royal.

So much so that it’s claimed for his own wedding, William actually had a different preference for his uniform – until the Queen stepped in!

According to Express.co.uk, royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah told the BBC documentary Royal Wedding: A Day to Remember that William had wanted to wear his Household Cavalry uniform.

“William has said that was quite keen to get married in his Household Cavalry blue frock coat but the Queen said no,” she alleged. “[She said] you’re wearing your Irish Guard uniform, you are the new Colonel of the Irish Guards.”

Whilst for Prince Harry’s wedding the brothers wore the Blues and Royals uniform after securing the Queen’s permission, as revealed by the Royal Family’s official website. This day saw William act as Best Man for his younger brother in happier times before “rift” rumours emerged.

Since Harry and Meghan “stepped back” as senior royals, the brothers have sadly only reunited in person a few times. There’ll likely be many fans hoping to see them come together again at some point during this Platinum Jubilee year.