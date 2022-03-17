We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William broke 121 years of royal history on St Patrick’s Day when he attended a parade alone to hand out traditional gifts – a role usually completed by female royals.

Prince William made history back in 2016 during a celebration of St Patrick’s Day when he was forced to attend a parade of the 1st Battalion of the Irish Guards on his own.

The Duke of Cambridge had to hand out traditional gifts instead of his wife Kate who was feeling unwell at home – a role traditionally carried out by female royals.

Prince William changed a 121-year royal history when he handed out traditional gifts during a parade of the 1st Battalion of the Irish Guards.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to return to the parade for the first time in two years but while the royal tradition is set to resume today, it’s revealed Prince William once broke the protocol during the 2016 St Patrick’s Day celebration.

Traditionally a female member of the Royal Family presents the traditional gift of sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen who will distribute them across the ranks but when Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton pulled out of the 2016 parade by choosing to stay at home in Norfolk with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, it forced the Duke to break the 121-year tradition.

Prince William attended the parade alone and took on the role of presenting the traditional sprigs to 450 members of the Battalion Irish Guards at Hounslow Cavalry Barracks in west London.

Queen Alexandra started the royal tradition back in 1901 and for many years the Queen Mother performed the duty, followed by Princess Anne.

At the time, the soldiers on parade were disappointed that the Duchess did not make an appearance but Company Sergeant Major Carl Laverty said they were “conscious that she has family commitments”, adding that the “lads were ecstatic” to have their Colonel present the honours instead. Prince William presented the regiment’s mascot, an Irish wolfhound by the name of Domhnall, with its own spring of shamrock.

And this time round traditions for 2022 will resume. A statement from Kensington Palace read: “The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge, will visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St Patrick’s Day Parade, Mons Barracks in Aldershot on Thursday March 17. This will be the first time the Duke and Duchess have attended the parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Last year’s celebration was called off because of the pandemic and the year before, the parade was cancelled due to most of the regiment being deployed overseas.

Today, Kate will resume her responsibility of presenting the Irish wolfhound with the shamrock. The parade concludes with a march-past, where the Duke, who has been the Colonel of the Irish Guards since May 2011, will take the salute.