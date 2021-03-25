We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive royal exit is set to be made into a film as the plans are revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive royal exit is set to be made into a film

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s journey will be featured by Lifetime, who made two previous movies on the couple

In other royal news, The Queen’s adorable names for new royal family arrivals have been revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive royal exit is set to be made into a film.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already had two previous films made about their relationship and Lifetime has revealed plans to cover a third installment based on the latest developments of the Sussexes – including them stepping down as senior working royals.

The movie, entitled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, is expected to “reveal what ultimately led to the couple’s break from the royal family“, according to a release.

The full logline teases, ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace reveals what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.

‘The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.’

It continued, ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.’

The movie is expected to be as popular as their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview last month in which the couple made shock allegations about racism in the royal family after claiming a senior royal discussed unborn son Archie’s skin colour.

Last April Harry and Meghan made a new life for themselves in America, with the couple finally settling down in LA.

Prince Harry, who has just landed a new job been appointed as Chief Impact Officer, of a US start-up company worth £1.52bn is known by a sweet nickname to his workplace in the States.

This third film follows the 2018 Harry & Meghan and 2019’s sequel Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, in which different actors played the couple.

Video of the Week

In 2018, Parisa Fitz-Henley played Meghan and Murray Fraser portrayed Harry and the following year, the cable channel signed up Meghan Markle doppelgänger Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field to play Prince Harry in 2019.

Menhaj Huda, director of the first two films, and Scarlett Lacey, who co-wrote the original and wrote the sequel, both return while Meredith Finn and Michele Weiss executive produce.