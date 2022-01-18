We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be “devastated” in the midst of the news that Prince Andrew’s royal titles have been revoked, reportedly making a promotion in the royal family “impossible” for them.

Last week the Queen confirmed that she had stripped Prince Andrew of his royal titles and military honours, following the news that his bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against him scrapped was dismissed.

According to a royal expert, both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were hoping for an increase in their royal duties in light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from The Firm, but this is now likely to be shelved.

Following Meghan and Harry’s exit from The Firm, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are believed to have been hoping that the Queen would increase their responsibilities, but this is now likely to be put on hold, due to their father’s ongoing scandal.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the ongoing lawsuit involving their father is also taking significant emotional toll on the pair, adding that they are a close family.

Prince Andrew’s royal and military titles were revoked after a US judge ruled that the civil sexual assault lawsuit against him would not be dropped.

Mr Fitzwilliams told The Express, “The Yorks are a close-knit family and this will be devastating for them.

“They only perform a very few royal duties. However, any expansion of their roles, which was a possibility as there are fewer senior royals and many of them are no longer young, is now impossible for the foreseeable future.”

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are not counted as senior royals however they do attend big royal family events, as granddaughters of the Queen.

Eugenie joined the Hauser & Wirth art gallery as an assistant director in 2015, before being appointed to director in 2017.

Princess Beatrice began her career as a personal shopper at Selfridges. But, after graduating from Goldsmiths College in 2011, she went on to work full-time and was appointed Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at Afiniti, a software firm, in 2017. She is now on maternity leave with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after the birth of their daughter Sienna.

Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother, is anticipated to keep the title of Duchess of York after Andrew was stripped of his HRH and military titles.