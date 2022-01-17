We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has revealed why the Queen may never meet baby Lilibet Diana ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen is yet to meet great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana but it looks like she might never get the chance after Prince Harry announced it’s not safe for him to bring his children to the UK without hiring private protection.

The Duke of Sussex’s legal team shared a statement to announce that Harry is pleading with the Home Office to be allowed to fund his own UK security with access to necessary intelligence information and jurisdiction.

The Queen might never get the chance to meet Lilibet Diana and it’s all down to whether Prince Harry will be allowed to pay for his own personal police protection.

The Duke of Sussex has released a statement detailing his bid to challenge a decision not allowing him to fund his own police protection after the Home Office rejected his request.

As a result, he has applied for a judicial review against the decision.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from the royal family in March 2020 and since then they have set up a new life for themselves and their children, Archie and Lilibet Diana living in LA. But as a result, Harry and Meghan lost their taxpayer-funded police protection after quitting their royal roles and have funded their own security in the US ever since.

But ahead of Prince Harry’s planned return visit to the UK this year with his wife and children to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Duke of Sussex has claimed that his own private security is not enough to allay his fears for their safety and privacy.

It means that Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet may never be able to return to the UK if the request to fund appropriate security is denied.

His concerns come after he returned to the UK to open the memorial statue to his late mother Princess Diana alongside his brother Prince William. A security incident took place in London in July 2021 during which Harry’s car was chased by photographers as he left a charity event.

A legal representative for Prince Harry said the legal claim was filed in September “to challenge the decision-making behind the security procedures, in the hopes that this could be re-evaluated for the obvious and necessary protection required”.

Prince Harry is not asking for the taxpayer to fund this but is merely arguing that his private security team cannot replicate the work of police protection in the UK, with their access to local intelligence and legal jurisdiction.

His statement read, “Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life.

“He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.”

His legal representative said he offered to pay the costs of police protection in January 2020 at Sandringham, when talks with the Queen were being held over the Sussexes’ future role. But the offer was dismissed, the representative said.

“The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk,” the statement added.

But it’s understood that the Queen will not help her grandson get the protection he wants.

A royal source told The Sun, “This is not a matter for Her Majesty. She certainly won’t cave in to his demands.

“It is a matter for Her Majesty’s government. Who gets protection is not a gift the Queen can decide to give or take away.”