Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed a baby girl, Buckingham Palace has confirmed today.

Beatrice and Edoardo’s first child arrived on Saturday 18th September at 23:42 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

A statement confirming the wonderful royal baby news read, “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

The announcement went on to reveal that Beatrice and Edo are preparing to introduce their newborn baby to her five-year-old half brother, Wolfie.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

Little Christopher is Edo’s first born son, born to him and his ex fiancée Dara Huang.

Beatrice and Edo confirmed that they were expecting their first baby together back in May of this year, sharing a gorgeous photo taken at their private lockdown wedding on the Royal Family Instagram account.

The newest royal tot, who is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild, is the fourth born this year.

Her Majesty was blessed with her ninth great-grandchild when Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed baby August Philip Hawke in February.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall became parents to Lucas Philip Tindall in March, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their daughter, Lilibet Diana, into the world in June.

Beatrice’s baby girl took the number to 12 and it’s predicted that her name will be revealed in the coming days.