The Duchess of Sussex claimed in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that Archie had a right to be given the title of prince at birth, but according to her close friend and royal biographer, Omid Scobie, she 'may have been wrong' in her interpretation.





Meghan Markle ‘may have been wrong’ to suggest that her son Archie should have been given the title of Prince, according to royal biographer and friend, Omid Scobie

In March, Meghan claimed to Oprah Winfrey that Archie was not born with a title due to a change in royal protocol

During her two-hour bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan claimed that her son Archie was not made a prince due to a change in protocol and hinted that she believes it was due to concerns over his mixed race heritage.

However, according to Omid – who helped pen Meghan and Prince Harry’s book, Finding Freedom – she may have misunderstood royal protocol, which dates back to King George V who issued a written order that states the use of HRH titles only applies to royal children in the direct line of succession.

Speaking in a new documentary Discovery+’s Harry and Meghan: Recollections May Vary, Omid said, ‘If we are only going by what Meghan said to Oprah and what the palace have said so far about the situation with Archie, perhaps one can assume that Meghan was wrong in her interpretation of it. But we also know that there is much more to this story that we don’t know about.’

During the interview, Meghan, who is currently pregnant with her and Harry’s second child, reported how her husband had informed her of conversations with his family about the colour of Archie’s skin, as well as how he would not be given a royal title or his own private security.

‘In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,’ she said.

‘They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess and that he wasn’t going to receive security.’

The Duchess also said, ‘And so, I think even with that convention I’m talking about, while I was pregnant, they said they want to change the convention for Archie.’