‘Just don’t get caught’ Princess Diana’s cheeky warning to son Prince Harry has been revealed

    • Princess Diana is said to have given son Harry some cheeky words of wisdom when he was younger, telling him, ‘Just don’t get caught’.
    • The Duke of Sussex was just 12 years old when his mother died.
    • He has since grown up to be known as the “cheeky one” according to new book, as it’s revealed Prince Harry is set to star in a new Netflix documentary as he talks about returning from “darkest place”

    Princess Diana previously encouraged her son Harry to show his rebellious side after reportedly telling him, ‘You can be naughty. Just don’t get caught.’

    The words of wisdom come to light in the new Harry and Meghan biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

    View this post on Instagram

    Having attended the 10th Annual One Young World opening ceremony on Tuesday, The Duchess of Sussex was joined today by The Duke of Sussex for a round table discussion on gender equity with OYW and Queen’s Commonwealth Trust young leaders. Over the last few days, these young leaders became @OneYoungWorld ambassadors with the intention to return to their communities and further existing initiatives to help change the world for the better. This year OYW partnered with the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, of which The Duke and Duchess are President and Vice-President respectively, to provide scholarships to young leaders driving positive social impact in the Commonwealth. This was the most exciting collaboration between two groups The Duchess is passionate about and has been working with for some time. For more information and highlights from the week and how you can support these incredible leaders and their initiatives, visit @OneYoungWorld Photo © SussexRoyal / PA

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    The authors claimed Harry to the Princess of Wales’ “message to heart” and suggest it is what has spurred on his desire to establish himself as “the cheeky one”.

    Harry, who is married to wife Meghan and has one-year-old son Archie, is known for sticking his tongue out during Trooping of the Colour.

    It’s also revealed Diana used to carry out cheeky things herself like smuggling Starburst into her son’s, Prince William and Harry’s socks when she would visit them at boarding school to watch them play football.

    The authors wrote, ‘It seems he took to hear the first part of his mother’s message about getting into trouble, but couldn’t quite figure out how to pull off the second part about not getting caught.’

    As he was once caught having left Kensington Palace and wandered onto Kensington High Street only to call his mother’s royal protection officer Ken Wharfe, on the walkie talkie to advise him of his mission accomplished.

    View this post on Instagram

    We are proud to present your 2020 Invictus Games UK team! Today, The Duke of Sussex, founder of the @WeAreInvictusGames, attended the UK team announcement for next year’s games in The Hague. Prince Harry created the #InvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who serve their country. Participating in the games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. Over the last few years, the stories of determination and perseverance that come out of each Invictus Game are nothing short of inspiring. Congratulations to everyone selected to represent their country at next year’s Invictus Games – we’ll see you in The Hague in 2020! #IG2020 Photo © PA

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    Even as a teenager, Harry was caught with cannabis and was sent to a drugs rehabilitation clinic for a day.

    According to News of the World, at the time the 17-year-old had smoked cannabis on the grounds of his Highgrove Home, and drunk heavily at a local pub.