Princess Diana quotes: 35 inspirational words on love, motherhood and life

On what would have been her 60th birthday, we look back at some of the best Princess Diana quotes on love, family and kindness.

It’s been over 20 years since the Princess of Wales died, yet her reign as the ‘People’s Princess’ remains as strong as ever today, with her sons paying tribute to her life in a new Princess Diana statue unveiled in July.

Whilst Princess Diana was born a non-royal, her life changed dramatically when she met Prince Charles and married the Queen’s son in 1981. Her dramatic life transformation undoubtedly equipped the late Princess with plenty of lessons on life (and love) and we’ve shared some of her best shared advice below.

Princess Diana quotes about love

1. “Only do what your heart tells you.”

2. “Everyone of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves.”

3. “I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto it, and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it.”

4. “It’s not sissy to show your feeling”

5. “I don’t want expensive gifts; I don’t want to be bought. I have everything I want. I just want someone to be there for me, to make me feel safe and secure.”

6. “The kindness and affection from the public have carried me through some of the most difficult periods, and always your love and affection have eased the journey.”

Princess Diana quotes about motherhood

7. “Don’t call me an icon. I’m just a mother trying to help.”

8. “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.”

9. “Family is the most important thing in the world.”

10. “Hugs can do great amounts of good – especially for children.”

11. “I live for my sons. I would be lost without them.”

12. “I will fight for my children on any level in order for them to be happy and have peace of mind and carry out their duties.”

13. “I want them to have an understanding of people’s emotions, people’s insecurities, people’s distress, and people’s hopes and dreams.”

Princess Diana quotes on kindness

14. “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.”

15. “Anywhere I see suffering, that is where I want to be, doing what I can.”

16. “Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society.”

17. “I touch people. I think everyone needs that. Placing a hand on a friend’s face means making contact.”

18. “Helping people in need is a good and essential part of my life, a kind of destiny.”

19. “Everyone needs to be valued. Everyone has the potential to give something back.”

21. “I think the biggest disease the world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved. I know that I can give love for a minute, for half an hour, for a day, for a month, but I can give. I am very happy to do that, I want to do that.”

Princess Diana quotes on life

22. “Life is just a journey.”

23. “I like to be a free spirit. Some don’t like that, but that’s the way I am.”

24. “I don’t go by the rule book… I lead from the heart, not the head.”

25. “They say it is better to be poor and happy than rich and miserable. But how about a compromise like moderately rich and just moody?”

26. “When you are happy you can forgive a great deal.”

27. “You know, people think that at the end of the day a man is the only answer. Actually, a fulfilling job is better for me.”

28. “If men had to have babies, they would only ever have one each.”

Princess Diana quotes on royal life