We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana's astrologer once made a spookily accurate prediction about the fate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Princess Diana’s astrologer once made a spookily accurate prediction about Prince Harry and Meghan.

The future predictor knew that they would leave the royal family, it has been revealed.

This royal news comes as Prince Harry is due to make an appearance with Prince William and Prince Charles within days

Princess Diana’s astrologer once predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would leave the royal family – and they actually stepped back as working senior royals last year.

Acclaimed astrologist Debbie Frank correctly predicted three years ago that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would leave the UK for good.

Ms Frank, who used to advise Harry’s mum, the late Princess Diana couldn’t have been any more spot on with her predictions – at a time when the world was about to see Harry and Meghan get married.

About Harry and Meghan moving away, she predicted, “It would not be allowed for Harry to live abroad as a member of the Royal Family, but I can see an international move…”

In order to come to her predictions, Ms Frank studied both newlyweds charts and predicted that the couple would, at some point, make the decision to leave the UK and their royal responsibilities with the Firm.

And fast-forward 24 months and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were leaving the UK, in a move that has been dubbed ‘Megxit’.

Just as she was right about them moving, she also saw them staying strong together and becoming parents.

Harry and Meghan set up a new life for themselves living in LA, where they live with their two children, son Archie, two and daughter baby Lilibet Diana, three months.

And aside from being her astrologer, Ms Frank was a dear friend of Diana’s and she told OK! magazine that she would have got along well with Meghan.

“Diana liked people who were themselves, who were real, and she would really have warmed to Meghan,” she said.

“They would have made a strong connection. There’s something about Meghan that is a bit vulnerable but expressive too, and Diana would have related to that.”

Wonder what else Ms Frank can predict?