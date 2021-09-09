We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry is set to make an appearance with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles within days.

Prince Harry is expected to make an appearance with Prince William and Prince Charles within days as the three unite on screen.

The Duke of Sussex is set to pay tribute to his late grandfather Prince Philip.

Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles are due to be reunited on screen six months after the ‘fall out’ from the Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duke of Sussex is due to take part in a new BBC film tribute called Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, alongside the Duke of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales.

The royals will offer their own memories of the Duke of Edinburgh alongside other members of the royal family when the programme airs on 22nd of September at 9pm on BBC One.

It could be the first time all three royals have been on screen together since Prince Philip’s funeral back in April.

While interviews were filmed before and after Prince Philip’s death in April, it is unclear where they were conducted, if Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles will appear on screen together or whether interviews were filmed separately.

As Prince Harry, who now lives in LA with his wife Meghan Markle, and their children, son Archie, two and daughter Lilibet, three months, so unless filming took place during his UK visit for Princess Diana memorial statue, it’s likely to have taken place remotely.

The BBC said Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers would feature ‘poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer’.

Aside from hearing from Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles, the programme will feature exclusive unseen footage from the Queen’s cine-film collection and interviews from the monarch, 95, and Philip’s children – the Prince of Wales, 72, the Princess Royal, 71, the Duke of York, 61, and the Earl of Wessex, 57.

It comes after Prince Philip was given ultimate tribute from the RNLI.

The Duke’s adult grandchildren, the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter Phillips, and Zara Tindall, will also provide their personal memories of the royal during the film.

But the film is a bittersweet one as it was originally filmed to mark the Duke’s 100th birthday which was in June, however, the Duke died, aged 99, two months before reaching the milestone celebration.

It’s understood the documentary-makers went inside Buckingham Palace to meet the duke’s long-serving staff and to capture his study, private office and library as they were during his seven decades of public service.

The BBC added: ‘With special access to the Queen’s private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivalled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history – by those who knew him best.’